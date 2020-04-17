David Bossie on the Media and Trump

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

David Bossies joins to talk about his article “Coronavirus and Trump – biased media’s attacks no match for this president.”

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here