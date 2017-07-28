Dansby defense asks for delay in murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man facing the death penalty should find out next week whether or not his trial will begin on time.

Attorneys for Marcus Dansby submitted a 30-page document to the judge in his trial Friday, asking for more time to prepare for his September 25th murder trial. Dansby is accused of killing four members of a local family last September, including his unborn child.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the judge has until Thursday to decide whether or not to delay the trial.

This is the first time Allen County prosecutors have sought the death penalty since 2006.