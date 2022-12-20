Daniels leads poll of possible contenders for Indiana’s Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – A new poll out this week is showing Indiana’s former governor as the initial front-runner for Senate among Republicans in 2024.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels is retiring soon as the school’s president, which is a move that has been coming for quite a while. A new poll by Bellwether Research shows that Daniels is the favorite among Hoosiers to be Indiana’s next senator.

“As possible candidates ‘make their decision with family and friends over the holidays,’ we wanted to assess where a potential field would start,” poll author Christine Matthews wrote. “It’s early and we don’t know for sure who all the candidates will be, so we opted to be inclusive. In fact, we asked the GOP primary ballot for U.S. Senate twice – once with a field of candidates that did not include former Purdue president/Governor Mitch Daniels and once with a field that did. It made a big difference.”