Dan Sanders Replaces Poet’s Broin as Growth Energy Chairman

Following a year of milestones for the biofuels industry, Growth Energy, the nation’s largest ethanol trade association, announced the election of Dan Sanders as the association’s new chairman of the board of directors. Sanders is the vice president of Front Range Energy, a 48 million gallon ethanol production facility located in Windsor, Colorado that joined Growth Energy in 2008, when the organization was founded.

“I’m honored to serve our members and staff as the next chairman of the Growth Energy Board of Directors,” said Sanders. “I look forward to working with our dedicated board to lead our association’s strategies to deliver strong demand for our products and supportive policy.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor welcomed Sanders as chairman, where his proven leadership will be critical in the battles ahead: “This year we have achieved some major victories for the ethanol industry, but there is still a long road ahead of us. As the vice president of a small plant in Colorado, Dan brings a unique perspective to our board. His years of experience on the Growth Energy Board of Directors, including as Growth PAC chairman and vice chair of the board, make him the right man to continue leading this organization towards success.”

As chairman, Sanders succeeds Jeff Broin, CEO of POET, LLC who held the position since the association’s inception in 2008 and through the successful campaign to achieve year-round E15, the original goal on which the association was founded. Upon reaching this industry milestone, Broin announced in September he would step down as chairman, but plans to remain an active member of the Growth Energy Board.

“It has been an honor to serve as chairman of this great organization for so many years,” Broin said. “Growth Energy was founded ten years ago to secure year-round sales of E15 fuel and, now that we’ve accomplished that goal, it is time to pass the baton. I am proud of everything we have done as an association for our nation’s ethanol producers, farmers and consumers, and I am looking forward to working with Dan as our new chairman. I have the utmost confidence that Dan has the right skills and passion to lead this organization into the future.”

Skor thanked Broin for his years of service, “We are grateful for Jeff’s vision and leadership on these important issues. Without his contributions, the industry would not be where it is today.”

Sanders previously served as vice chair of the board, which will now be filled by Mitch Miller. Miller currently serves as the chief executive officer and managing director for Carbon Green BioEnergy, LLC a 55 million gallon biorefinery in Michigan; president of Iroquois Bio-Energy Company, LLC a 50 million gallon biorefinery in Indiana; and managing partner of NUVU Fuels, which owns and operates convenience stores in Michigan and Indiana. Carbon Green BioEnergy joined Growth Energy in January of 2009.

The Growth Energy Board of Directors represents the most diverse set of leaders in the biofuels industry and includes producers large and small, advocacy experts, agricultural leaders, and a NASCAR team owner. Learn more about Growth Energy’s Board of Directors here.

Source: Growth Energy