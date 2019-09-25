Dan Carter on preserving the English language

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Dan Carter of ProEnglish joins to discuss why the English language should preserved as the common language in the U.S.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here