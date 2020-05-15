Damaged Wheat Would Make for Good Forage

After last weekend’s freeze event, farmers around the state have been out assessing their corn, soybeans, and wheat to determine the extent of the damage.

If your wheat was slated for grain production but is now damaged, Dr. Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist, says, “Wheat at this stage makes a very fine animal feed.”

Johnson says that he would caution growers though, “To make sure they check labels of any herbicides that have been applied to make sure that it can go towards that pathway of being an animal feed. Certainly, there are more restrictions in the forage area when we know that as compared to going maturity of grain. So, I think some caution must be exercised there.”

Johnson continued, saying, “Yes, if we harvest wheat, even up to early heading, the quality is certainly such that it makes a very acceptable feed.”

Hear more from Johnson in the Purdue Crop Chat podcast below.

Purdue Crop Chat Episode 5

