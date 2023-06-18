Daly Out, RHR in at Ed Carpenter Racing

This week’s episode: Conor Daly is out and Ryan Hunter-Reay is in for the no. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Bitnile Chevrolet for the rest of the season, why the move was not results-based, Brazil, Argentina and Milwaukee are all on the radar for the 2024 IndyCar schedule and a preview of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

