Daly, Daytona and Double Points

This week’s episode: Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Dayton 500 and run up to 7 NASCAR Cup Series races with TMT Racing, IndyCar drops double points for the Indy 500, a possibility on another Indy 500 entry and a rumor on another potential OEM for IndyCar.

