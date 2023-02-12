Daly, Daytona and Double Points

This week’s episode: Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Dayton 500 and run up to 7 NASCAR Cup Series races with TMT Racing, IndyCar drops double points for the Indy 500, a possibility on another Indy 500 entry and a rumor on another potential OEM for IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

