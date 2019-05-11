Dallas Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith announces launch of new endeavor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne native and linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, Jaylon Smith, announced the launch of The Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI).

MEI is a premier agency connecting impact investors to quality and meaningful minority owned investment opportunities which ultimately will create a MEI marketplace.

Smith is dedicating his resources, energy and time through investing in people and ideas in Indiana to help minority entrepreneurs the opportunities that they may not have had otherwise. He partnered with Sagamore Institute and National Christian Foundation to help provide a place for entrepreneurs to come with ideas and business plans and also investors that want to change their communities through impact-investments.

Smith states “I’m proud to announce that MEI will inspire hope, provide capital, and actively support minority entrepreneurs,” then adds “I’m focusing on minority entrepreneurship to close the economic and educational gap for minorities. I’m committed to passing along the education, mentorship, and opportunities others have provided me to minority communities.”

The Jaylon Smith MEI is hosting a venture pitch competition to make impact investments in companies revitalizing the community. The event will include notable entrepreneurs and investors and will discuss Indiana’s emerging minority entrepreneurs in front of an invitation-only audience of 100 minority families. Topics to be discussed will be financial funding, strategic planning, professional resources and business mentorship.

Showcase winners will receive various levels of commitment based on their placement.

The Jaylon Smith Inaugural Indiana Showcase will take place at Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge on July 12. For more information on how to enter, donate or invest click here.