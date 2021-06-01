Daily COVID cases hits 13-month low in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yesterday’s COVID-19 case count in Allen County was the lowest it has been in over a year.

The Allen County Health Department said that 10 new cases were added to the tally, currently standing at more than 41,500 known cases, with the death toll standing at 683.

According to the Journal Gazette, local healthcare workers haven’t seen only 10 coronavirus cases since April 25th of last year.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says the County is much better off than it was due to the wide availability of vaccines. Over 42% of Allen County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.