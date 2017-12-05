Cyclone Social accepting children’s book donations for Little Free Libraries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Do you have children’s books lying around that you no longer use?

Cyclone Social is looking for children’s book donations that will be circulated back to Little Free Libraries throughout Fort Wayne.

Little Free Libraries began popping up around the city a few years ago, and are no bigger than a dollhouse. The concept is to take a book for free and leave another one in its place.

Although, there has been a lack of replacing books after they are taken.

Cyclone Social hopes to replace as many as possible, and encourage children to put down tech toys and read a book. The goal is to replace 250 books by the first of the year.

To donate, drop off any children’s books at the Cyclone Social office, 129 W. Main Street, located between Coney Island and Yummi Bunni, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.