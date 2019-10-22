Cyclist hospitalized after hit and run

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange man is in the hospital after he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bike.

Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, a man was riding his bicycle northbound on County Road 00 EW from County Road 200 S in LaGrange County when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene. The cyclist ended up lying in the northbound lane of the roadway when a second vehicle struck him.

The driver of the second vehicle stated that they did not see the cyclist lying on the ground prior to hitting them.

The man on the bicycle was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital, then later flown by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491.