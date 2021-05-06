CVS to offer walk-in appointments for COVID vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Walk-in and same-day coronavirus shots are now available at Indiana CVS stores.

No appointment is necessary, but same-day scheduling — including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling — is available through the CVS website.

