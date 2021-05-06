CVS to offer walk-in appointments for COVID vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Walk-in and same-day coronavirus shots are now available at Indiana CVS stores.
No appointment is necessary, but same-day scheduling — including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling — is available through the CVS website.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”
CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.
