CVS recalling nasal mist products due to infection concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Check your medicine cabinet.

CVS Pharmacy has issued a recall for the CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist after it was discovered that the product has a microbiological contamination.

According to the FDA, repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to infections. These infections can be life-threatening in certain people, such as those with cystic fibrosis or who have compromised immune systems.

Product Quest is arranging for returns and replacements of all recalled products. Learn more about the recall here.