CVS Health adds COVID vaccination site in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In an ongoing effort to help communities safely reopen, CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Hoosiers as early as Sunday, March 21 at a new CVS Pharmacy location in Fort Wayne and six across Indiana. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking on Friday, March 19, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations in Indiana will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at [CVS.com]CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following communities: Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville, and South Bend. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Indiana communities.

The retail sites in the Hoosier State are among more than 1,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across 35 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.