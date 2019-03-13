Custom Quality Meats of New Haven recalls cooked meat products

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven company is recalling all of their cooked and heat-treated meat products.

Custom Quality Meats of New Haven made the announcement Wednesday, stating during a recent inspection, the company was unable to verify if the products were stored safely in adequately cool temperatures.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the recalled products were sold under the labels “Custom Quality Meats” and “Willow Lake Farms.” Only the products with the state inspection mark “IND. INSP & PASSED BOAH EST. 72” are affected.

The following products are being recalled:

All hot dog varieties: Hot Dogs, All Beef, Cheesy, Cheesy Taco

All beef stick and beef stick bites varieties: Beef Stick, Chili, Honey, Jalapeno, Maple Bacon, Pepper, Salami, Salsa & Cheese, Teriyaki

All summer sausage varieties: Beef, Ham & Swiss, Jalapeno Cheese, Spicy

All bacon varieties: Regular, Apple Cinnamon Flavored, Bourbon, Chipotle Lime, Coffee Crusted, Pepper, Sweet Bell Pepper & Garlic, Uncured

Canadian Style Bacon

All bratwurst

All hams

The products were sold at the following locations:

Custom Quality Meats, 2616 Ryan Road; New Haven, Ind.

Custom Quality Meats, 3227 Carroll Road; Fort Wayne, Ind.

Teds Market; Fort Wayne, Ind.

Nolt’s Marketplace; Fort Wayne, Ind.

Custom Quality Meats’ booth at the Fort Wayne farmer’s market

If you’ve recently purchased any of the above products listed in the recall, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.