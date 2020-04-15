Curtis Hill on the Indiana Equifax Settlement

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied: Indiana Attorney General's Office

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joins to discuss Indiana’s $19 million Equifax settlement and unclaimed property.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here