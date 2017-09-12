Culver’s raising money for Hurricane Harvey victims

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Participating Culver’s restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales Tuesday in an effort to raise money for the United Way of Greater Houston aid relief fund.

A percentage of sales will be collected on every menu item sold from the time the restaurant opens until it closes on September 12.

The restaurant chain is also collecting personal donations for any guests interested in enhancing their contribution.

The United Way of Greater Houston’s special Relief Fund will help meet storm-related needs and recovery, with 100% of donations given to victims and the community.

“Supporting causes, whether they help build strong ties to the communities we serve, or in this case, provide aid to the thousands of people affected by last week’s hurricane is one of our core values,” said Joe Koss, president and chief executive officer, in a press release.