Crowdfunding effort launched for injured utility worker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crowdfunding effort has been launched for a utility worker who was shocked while working on power lines near Fort Wayne.

Tara Mcmackin has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe for the family of 26-year-old Trey Culley of Lebanon, who suffered severe burns to both arms Sunday while working on power lines along US 27, south of I-469.

The fundraiser, which you can find here, looks to raise $5,000 toward medical and travel expenses for his family, while adding that he has a “long road” to recovery.