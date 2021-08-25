Crowdfunding campaign for Fishing Line Trail in Noble County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced today a partnership to improve safety and accessibility for the Fishing Line Trail in Noble County.

Noble Trails Inc. needs to raise $35,000 by October 9th of this year in order to receive a matching grant from IHCDA. The grant will be used to pave the trail, put up signage, and landscape the trail.

Paving the trail will allow it to connect Kendallville and Rome City in the current trail network. Currently, trail users are forced to travel on roads to get from one section to the next in the area. To learn more and donate click here.