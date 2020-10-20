Crosswinds Counseling named 2020 WOWO Penny Pitch recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The recipient of WOWO’s 73rd annual Penny Pitch has been chosen.

Crosswinds Counseling of Fort Wayne is looking to raise funds to provide 300 hours of free counseling for people and families in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley Counties, which the organization says is more needed than ever thanks to the stress and anxiety involved with this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CDC had warned that the COVID-19 outbreak could increase stress, fear, and anxiety, which makes sense—children and adults alike experienced sudden displacement and were isolated from their normal routines and supports,” the organization’s Penny Pitch application reads. “In addition, they are facing continued uncertainties surrounding employment, finances, childcare, and so on. Combine that with other current events across our nation and it’s no wonder that 40% of adults in our country are struggling with mental health or substance use, according to a recent CDC study.”

“In 2012, Crosswinds was launched to bring counseling and support to those who might not otherwise seek help due to pride, embarrassment, schedules, childcare, finances, or other barriers,” their application continues. “Armed with the goal of helping families reclaim control, rebuild relationships, and restore hope, Crosswinds is meeting the needs of individuals and families in a revolutionary way—by bringing services to clients when and where they need it most, whether it’s in their homes, their schools, our offices, or online.”

Unlike in years past, where there is a specific fundraising goal, Crosswinds says the number of people helped by the free counseling they plan to offer will specifically depend on how much money is raised in this year’s fundraiser.

WOWO will collect donations through the end of the year, highlighted by a two-day radiothon on December 10th and 11th. WOWO will also be accepting donations online at WOWO.com and during the Christmas on Broadway event in Fort Wayne on November 20th.

Since 1948, WOWO has asked people throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan to contribute pennies, nickels, dimes, or more to help families within the WOWO listening area.