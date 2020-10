Crosswinds Counseling has been selected as WOWO’s Penny Pitch recipient for 2020 and to discuss their services involving the workplace, Kent Castleman joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about what it means to have WOWO on board in helping support the on-going need for counseling needs especially in these trying times.

