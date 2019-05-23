Crossing guard struck by bus Tuesday suffers severe injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The crossing guard struck by a Lane Middle School bus earlier this week suffered from severe injuries.

The crossing guard was hit by a bus just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road.

RELATED: School bus strikes crossing guard, delays Lane Middle School buses Tuesday

The Journal Gazette reports the guard suffered trauma to his legs and head. Crossing Guard Supervisor Linda York says his head trauma caused memory loss and he “has a long recovery.”

The guard was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the bus that struck the crossing guard told police he didn’t see the guard as he was in a blind spot.