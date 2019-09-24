Crop Progress: No Difference Than Last Week

Last week was a hot and dry one for many in the Hoosier state. In a typical year, those warm, precipitation-free days would be good to dry the crop down, but because of the late planting, the crops did not benefit.

Last week’s average temperature was 9.8 degrees above normal, and the soil moisture conditions took a tumble as 55 percent of the topsoil is rated short or very short.

31 percent of Indiana’s soybeans are rated good to excellent, no difference from last week. Corn was also 31 percent good to excellent, no change from the week before.

Three percent of Indiana’s corn is harvested, compared to the national average of 11 percent.