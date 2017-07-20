Crime Stoppers needs help identifying this man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Crime Stoppers is requesting any information that can lead to the identification and arrest of this man.

The suspect is believed to have broken into a vehicle on July 9 in Southeastern Grant County, and stole a tablet and credit cards.

The suspect is a white male of average build and height, with short hair and a goatee.

He has a tattoo around the base of his neck, and was last seen in a dark colored Chevy SUV.

Up to a $1,000 cash reward will be provided to anyone with any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of this person.

If you know any information, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.