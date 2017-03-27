Man wanted for questioning regarding theft investigation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Crime Stoppers in Grant County need your help in locating Brandon Dail, 44. He’s wanted on a Parole Violation and he’s also wanted for questioning regarding a theft investigation the Grant County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating.

Dail is described as white, approximately 6’02” tall and weighs about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Dail can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.