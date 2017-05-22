Crime Stoppers need help locating a man wanted on two warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Grant County Crime Stoppers need your help in locating Damian Jones, 27. He’s wanted on two Grant County warrants for battery resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Battery With A Deadly Weapon.

Jones is described as white, 6’ 01” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. . If you know where Jones can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.