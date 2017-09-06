Crime Stoppers in Grant County need your help locating Gas City man

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers in Grant County are asking for your help in locating Mark Howard. The 47-year-old is wanted on a Gas City warrant for theft and is also wanted for questioning on several other fraud cases.

He is described as white, approximately 6’01” tall and approximately 165 pounds.

If you know where Howard can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477. The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous. You can also report information on Howard’s whereabouts by going towww.p3tips.com.