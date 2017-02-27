Crime Stoppers asking for help solving 100 pound copper wire theft

By Kayla Blakeslee -
0
10
Photo Supplied / The Grant County Sheriff’s Department

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of 100 pounds of copper wiring and now Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying the person responsible for the theft.

Photo Supplied / The Grant County Sheriff’s Department

The copper theft happened on Feb. 2, in Grant County. Police say the man in the photos above went onto the victim’s property and stole the copper wiring.

Photo Supplied / The Grant County Sheriff’s Department

The suspect is described as white, wearing a green military style jacket, blue jeans, a navy blue hoody, black sock hat, and work gloves. If you know who committed this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662- T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of the person or persons who commit felony crimes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY