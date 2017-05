FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to a house fire around 3:45 a.m., Monday. Smoke was reported coming from a home located at 7409 Regina Drive near Maysville Road.

Once there, crews learned the house was vacant. However, they wanted to make sure to contain the blaze and not have it spread to nearby homes.

The home did suffer extensive damage throughout, but no injuries were reported.