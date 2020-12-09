Crews battle large downtown blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fire in downtown Fort Wayne lit up the sky and caused at least a small power outage early this morning.

WOWO News spotted the fire near the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and College St., slightly southwest of Washington Elementary School, at around 4am. Flames were at times burning so high they were above the nearby houses, and the heat from the fire could be felt more than a block away.

Fire crews were on the scene. Traffic signals at Jefferson and College were also disabled.

A Fort Wayne dispatcher told WOWO News that the fire was considered “under control” at 4:52am.