Creighton Street Walgreens to offer free HIV testing on June 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Department of Health is partnering up with Walgreens for National HIV Testing Day to offer free HIV testing.

The Free Rapid HIV testing is completely confidential and available from 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 27 at the Walgreens located at 110 E. Creighton Avenue. Results will be provided in twenty minutes and no appointment is necessary.

Kathy Thornson, Director of HIV/STD Prevention for the Allen County Department of Health says “Everyone should know their HIV status.” “Getting tested is easier than ever, and for anyone living with undiagnosed HIV it’s the first step in maintaining a healthy life and reducing its spread.”

HIV testing is recommended as a part of routine health care by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is estimated that 1.1 million people have HIV in the United States. Around one in seven people are unaware if they have HIV or not.

To find testing locations near you, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website by clicking here or text your zip code to KNOWIT (566948).