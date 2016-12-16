Creatism: re-establishing trust in media

Welcome to episode 37 of Creatism, the talk show about content and the digital stories that affect how you create on the internet.

Download here

In this episode:

** Bill Murray and President Obama have some fun, then try to sell you something

** Can you trust the links you click? If not, you need better places to click

** NPR is getting younger and more savvy when it comes to podcasts

Follow along and message me on Twitter: @RyanWrecker