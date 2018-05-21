Crayons recalled for containing glass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A school supply company is recalling about 2,000 sets of crayons after glass was found in one of the colors.

According to a release by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is for the 200-pack of Colorations brand extra-large crayons sold by DiscountSchoolSupply.com. The sets include 25 red crayons, which has been found to contain glass in two separate reports.

No injuries have been reported yet, but anyone with the recalled set should contact the school supply website for a full refund and immediately stop using the crayons.

We’ve got the full recall report here.