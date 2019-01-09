Crawford officially files to run for mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City councilman Dr. John Crawford officially filed for mayor of Fort Wayne in the Republican primary Wednesday morning.

Crawford made the announcement at the Allen County GOP headquarters downtown.

His campaign plans to focus on four issues: fiscal conservatism, public health, crime reduction and economic development.

“Republicans need to stay positive, avoiding negative attacks on each other so we will have the best chance to unify the party after the primary and retake the Mayor’s office,” said Crawford. “If I am fortunate enough to win the Republican primary, I will do everything possible to unite our party so we can win as a team.”

Crawford will face off against local businessman Tim Smith in the Republican primary in May, with the winner facing incumbent Tom Henry in the November election. Smith is expected to officially file next week.