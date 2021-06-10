Crash snarls portion of I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash involving multiple semis within a construction zone led to long delays for commuters on the south side of Fort Wayne this morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened on northbound Interstate 469 near the Lafayette Center Road exit, forcing the median crossover to be closed and traffic to be detoured while crews cleared the scene.

WOWO News first learned of the crash, which started when one semi rear-ended another, at around 6:30am.

Only minor injuries have been reported.