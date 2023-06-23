Crash Once Again Hampers Morning DeKalb County Commute on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Early Friday Morning on I-69 Southbound near mile marker 324 in DeKalb County, Police were called to the scene of an accident where a Semi-Tractor swerved lanes and rear ended a passenger car. The semi then went across the median over the cable barrier and crossed both southbound and rolled over on to the shoulder. 51-year-old Todd Hoover of Tipton, Indiana, the operator of the Semi was uninjured. 25-year-old Kaleb Dansby of Fort Wayne, the driver of the passenger car was also not hurt. Further investigation into the crash is on-going.