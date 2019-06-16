Crash leaves one dead and one injured in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and one is injured after a crash in Noble County on Saturday afternoon.

It started around 2:40 p.m. when officers responded to a vehicle crash around 3800 block of N 1025 W in Cromwell, Indiana. After arriving, detectives determined that a 2007 black Ford Mustang with two male occupants drove off of the road, hit several trees and came to a stop after hitting a an unoccupied 2016 Dodge Ram.

Investigators believe that the two occupants were ejected from the rear window of the mustang. Both occupants were transported to the hospital.

22-year-old Gregoria Murillo Padilla Jr. died in route to the hospital. The other occupant was transferred to Parkview Regional Hospital for treatment and his condition is currently unknown.

Officers have not yet established who the driver of the Mustang was. The crash remains under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.