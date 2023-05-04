Crash last month killed missing teen

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The fatal crash last month in Steuben County claimed the life of a missing teen.

Just after 11 p.m. on April 19, Ashley-Hudson Police Department officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of S Harrison Ave. The driver then drove away, with police attempting a traffic stop.

A chase ended near Old 27 and 800 S when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and burst into blames. The driver was unable to be rescued due to the extreme heat.

Officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen.

DNA evidence showed that the driver was a 14-year-old who had recently ran away from home.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that police say the teen is Jaden Bowman, who had been missing from Waterloo earlier the same evening.