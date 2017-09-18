Crash in Kosciusko County kills teen and injures another

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One teen has died and another was injured in a crash in Kosciusko County.

Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services responded to the crash on 650 North near 700 West around 1 p.m. Sunday.

(Photo Supplied/ Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

An east bound 1994 GMC Jimmy was traveling off the northern edge of the roadway when the driver over-corrected and rolled into a field.

The 16-year-old driver was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old passenger sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

