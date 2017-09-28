Crash in Kosciusko County kills one

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died after a crash on US 30 West of 350 West in Kosciusko County Thursday.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. on reports of a disabled vehicle in the roadway on US 30.

Once on scene, deputies found the vehicle had been struck by a Semi traveling east on US 30. The crash also involved an eastbound White 2015 Volvo and a stationary 2016 Nissan.

According to statements from the driver of the Volvo and a witness at the scene, the stopped vehicle was difficult to observe because of the time of night.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 75-year-old Louis M Doty of Paris, Kentucky. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured, and the crash is still under investigation.