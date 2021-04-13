Crash kills one, injures two near Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed and two others injured in a crash along State Road 15 south of Warsaw Saturday evening.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 10:30 PM near the intersection of County Road 550 South. A preliminary investigation shows a northbound SUV, driven by a 44-year old Elkhart man, crossed over the center line and collided with a southbound SUV, driven by a 48-year old Marion man.

A passenger in the southbound SUV, 50-year old Sandra Galbraith of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, while the driver of the northbound SUV was taken by ambulance to Lutheran.

No charges have been filed at this time.