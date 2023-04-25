Crash involving police vehicle ruled an accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The crash involving a police vehicle that resulted in a pedestrian’s death has been ruled an accident.

RELATED: Pedestrian Hit By Police Vehicle Passes Away

52-year-old Henry Najdeski was critically injured and later died as a result of the crash on April 19.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Najdeski died from blunt force injuries due to a pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Fort Wayne Police Department reports show that the officer was making a turn from Calhoun Street onto Main Street when the crash occurred. The department has since said that they will not release further details until the investigation with the state police is complete.