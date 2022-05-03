Crash In Northcrest Shopping Center Injures Adult Male

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash in the Northcrest Shopping Center Monday Morning has left one man injured. Fort Wayne Police received a call about a grey passenger car that crashed into a tree in the Northcrest Shopping Center shortly after 6 o’clock Monday morning. When they arrived, police found an adult male was located in the driver’s seat pinned in the vehicle with airbags deployed. The driver appeared injured and was extracted by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The subject was transported to a local hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, the subject was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a Physician. Police believe speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.