Crash in Montpelier results in fatality

MONTPELIER, Ohio (WOWO) – A two-vehicle crash in Williams County Ohio left a woman dead yesterday afternoon.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, when 46-year-old Andrea Cummins, of Montpelier, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet northbound on County Road 13. Cummins turned left onto County Road K into the path of an eastbound 2012 Kia driven by 45-year-old Kelly Grey of Napoleon. Grey’s vehicle then struck Cummins on the driver side of her vehicle.

Cummins was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in Cummins’ vehicle was taken to a hospital in Bryan and then transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

Grey was taken to Montpelier Hospital where she was treated and released.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.