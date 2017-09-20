Crash in DeKalb County results in injuries and pending charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two drivers await pending charges after a crash in DeKalb County Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., a Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on County Road 61, when it entered the intersection of County Road 22 too quickly and couldn’t navigate the curve.

The car went left of center and struck the driver’s side of a Chevy truck. The truck then left the roadway and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by EMS for a fractured nose and cuts on his head, and was later discharged. A charge of Operating While Intoxicated is pending.

The other driver had minor injuries and is awaiting the charge of Driving While Suspended.