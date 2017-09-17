Crash in DeKalb County leaves one vehicle in flames

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle became fully engulfed in flames after a crash on County Road 31 in Auburn Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a van was traveling south on CR 31 when a SUV went left of center and sideswiped the van.

The SUV then lost control and went off the roadway, hitting a utility pole. It was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency services arrived to the scene.

The driver of the SUV received a wound on the forehead and burns. The driver of the van was uninjured.