Crash closes US 24 offramp in Defiance County

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana man was injured when his semi overturned early this morning in Defiance County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jaspreet Randhawa, from Planfield, was exiting off of US 24 eastbound at the Baltimore Road exit when he went off the right side of the road at about 4am, overcorrected, and overturned, spilling his load on the exit ramp in the process.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the exit ramp will be closed until 11am today for crews to clear the scene.