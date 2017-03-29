Crash closes portion of I-69

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An 80-year-old Auburn man suffered minor injuries in a crash that shut down a portion of I-69 in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The man was trying to merge onto southbound I-69 south of Auburn at about 12:30pm when her vehicle hit the front of a southbound semi that was driving behind him.

His vehicle then went into the median and hit a cable barrier, and the semi’s trailer axle then struck the car in the front.

It took about 30 minutes to re-open the Interstate. The driver of the car suffered minor bleeding to his head. The semi driver wasn’t injured.