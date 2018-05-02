Crash between semi and motorcycle leaves one dead

A Fort Wayne man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office tells WOWO News the semi was northbound on County Road 59 in Butler and started to make a turn into a factory driveway when it turned into the path of a motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Michael Hall of Fort Wayne.

The driver of the semi told police he didn’t think the motorcycle was “that close” and that he had time to turn. The motorcycle burst into flames after the collision, which threw Hall into the street.

Hall was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The crash is under investigation.